Heba El-Guindy has joined Nevada County as Director of Public Works, bringing nearly 30 years of experience in the public and private sectors.

“I’m excited to work with the community and our Public Works team on the complex projects and programs that come with living in a rural area,” shared El-Guindy. “Rural communities have unique challenges in creating a safe transportation system that’s also walkable, bikeable, and aligns with the community’s vision, but I’m passionate about it. I’m looking forward to bringing my expertise in safe multi-modal transportation to projects in Nevada County. I believe in Public Works’ role to serve the public and meet their solid waste, wastewater, and road needs,” shared El-Guindy.