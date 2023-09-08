Americans travel freely across borders, from one state to another, without cause for concern. No passports are required to move from Wisconsin to Mississippi, no guard posts or physical barriers, and usually no notice of the crossing. One might see a sign at the side of the road reading: Welcome to Nevada, the Silver State. This is all.

Traveling from a foreign land to the United States is generally much the same, with the exception of a requirement for a driver’s license and a valid passport.