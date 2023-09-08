Americans travel freely across borders, from one state to another, without cause for concern. No passports are required to move from Wisconsin to Mississippi, no guard posts or physical barriers, and usually no notice of the crossing. One might see a sign at the side of the road reading: Welcome to Nevada, the Silver State. This is all.
Traveling from a foreign land to the United States is generally much the same, with the exception of a requirement for a driver’s license and a valid passport.
The journey from one country to another is not always easy. It can be life-threatening. Families risk everything to find better lives outside of their home countries.
The Andou-St Fort family from Haiti is an example of the extreme.
Jean-Daniel St Fort, seven and a half, his little brother, Samuel, age four, and their mother, Moustapha, came to America from Port au Prince, the capital city of Haiti.
The family came to this country under the auspices of a new Humanitarian Parole Program launched in January of this year. Under this program Moustapha and the boys were cleared for travel to the United States in June.
Nazaire St Fort, the boys’ father and Moustapha’s husband, is still in Haiti. His paperwork (passport) was out of date. Aware the murderous violence in Haiti would only get worse, Nazaire urged his wife and sons to come to the US. It is impossible to know when the US Customs and Immigration Service will review the family’s case and allow Nazaire to join his wife and sons.
A local Grass Valley couple, who have a long history with the St Fort family going back years, and a deep personal bond, is helping the family get settled. In past years they have worked together as agronomists on sustainable farming methods.
Moustapha is an agricultural economist. She has worked in cooperation with the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization. Recently she was hired by an agency called SOFA, a program designed to empower women farmers in Haiti. Moustapha worked hard to achieve her goals. She had a well-paying job and the satisfaction of finally doing the work she has yearned to do for so long.
Then came the time when terrorist gangs rampaged the countryside and the capital city, when the simple act of walking home from work was too dangerous. Terrorists rule the streets, forcing their way into peoples’ houses, looting, raping the women and girls, and setting fire to the houses as a final act of terror. The St Fort family heard gunshots at night and saw flames lighting up the night sky. Nazaire was not able to find work, his many skills of no use in a country descended into anarchy. He briefly considered leaving illegally, but decided against it because it was too risky.
The family’s professional and personal lives were shattered, and the need to escape Haiti was unavoidable. The Humanitarian Parole Program was the answer for how to get out. The local family wasted no time applying to the program on the behalf of the St Fort family.
Nazaire, aware he had to wait for his paperwork to be updated, urged his wife to leave and take the boys with her.
A group of volunteers from the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains in Grass Valley worked tirelessly to make a home for Moustapha and the boys.
Haiti has a long history of disasters, natural and otherwise, from colonial abuses, invasions, earthquakes, and hurricanes. At present Haiti is a country abandoned by the international community.
Organizations accustomed to working in war zones have fled for their lives. Children in Haiti cannot attend school, hospitals are unable to function, and it is not uncommon to see dead bodies on the streets. Fear of rape, kidnapping, and death lurk everywhere. Corruption is rampant. People dare not venture out of their front doors. There are no safe places to retreat to.
With help from the community the boys and their mother are adjusting a little more each day. It is a massive struggle. Going from one country to another, from one life-way to another – and leaving a loved one behind, creates extraordinary hardship.
Daniel and Samual are learning English, attending school, playing with Leisa and Steve’s two large dogs, and generally acting like regular little boys. And yet, Daniel and Samual cry for their father each night.
Writing about the struggles of this family, providing information about the severity of their plight and the uncertainty of their future, is a dauting task. Realizing what they are experiencing on an emotional level is far more daunting. Impossible, in truth, to measure. Moustapha says she has hope. She qualifies this by saying she is sad, deeply sad. The boys are sad, and all three are afraid for Nazaire. And yet they take new steps every day, aware their lives are now going to unfold in another country.
A special Welcoming Night event honoring the Andou/St Fort family is planned for Saturday, September 9, from 7 PM to 9PM. The event will be held at the UU Church of the Mountains – 246 South Church St., Grass Valley, CA. The event is open to the wider community. Included will be a Zoom dialogue from Port au Prince with Mr. St Fort.
