Nevada County welcomes 1st day of summer
Nevada County brought in the first day of summer with highs in the mid-90s, and will see much of the same type of hot weather in the near future.
People could be seen staying cool in the waters of the South Yuba River, or indoors where the air-conditioning was cranked up.
“So it looks like we’re going to see a longer period of warmer weather,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Cory Mueller said. “It’s more like summer now. It was heating up and cooling off quite a bit.”
While high temperatures are expected to wane from Tuesday’s highs in the mid-90s by a few degrees, not much more relief is expected aside from a chance of thunderstorms on Thursday.
“We are going to see a little wave push over us, mainly Thursday, could maybe bring some mountain thunderstorms. Best chances from I-80 south over the Sierra passes,” Mueller said. “Any sort of thunderstorms in the foothills would have limited precip, those higher in the Sierra would be wetter.”
To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230
