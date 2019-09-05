Nevada County weather to turn cool over next several days

Temperatures are expected to plummet about 10 degrees by Tuesday, lingering in the mid- to high 70s through mid-week, the National Weather Service said.

A low-pressure system is moving into the region from the Pacific Northwest. This will push out warmer air, and bring cooler temperatures, said Sierra Littlefield, a meteorologist with the weather service.

“It will cool down our temperatures a little bit, but will not bring us much moisture,” she added.

Today’s high is expected to reach 85. Lows will drop to around 59 tonight, the weather service said.

Saturday’s high will drop to 80, and lows will bottom out to 53 that night.

By Sunday highs will reach 79. Lows will dip to 54 Sunday night.

“It’s a little bit cool for this time of year,” Littlefield said.

The cooler temperatures are expected through at least Thursday.

Monday’s high will reach 78. Tuesday’s will hit 75, and Wednesday’s will creep up to 78. Thursday’s high is forecast to reach 80.

