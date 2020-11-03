Nevada County weather: Temps to drop 25 degrees on Friday
Temperatures are expected to plummet 25 degrees on Friday, as the chance of rain and snow showers enters the forecast, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s highs will reach around 74, with lows dipping to about 50 tonight.
Temperatures will climb to 75 on Thursday. Lows will drop to 42 that night. There’s a 60% chance of rain.
Thunderstorms are possible after 10 a.m. Friday. Highs will rise to 50. Rain chances will continue to hover at 60%. The chance of rain will dip to 30% that night, as lows bottom out around 34.
Expect sunny skies on Saturday with highs around 48. There’s a slight possibility of rain and snow showers after 10 p.m., when lows will hit 34.
The chance of snow showers will continue into Sunday. Highs will climb to 47 that day, and drop to 30 that night.
Highs are expected to reach 52 and 54 Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
