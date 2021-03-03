Nevada County weather: Sunny skies until Friday night
Skies appear clear for the rest of the work week, until Friday night, when rain is forecast, according to the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly sunny with highs around 61. Lows will dip to 37 tonight.
Thursday will be sunny with highs around 58, with lows dropping to 39 that night.
Expect Friday to start out as mostly sunny with highs around 59. Showers become likely around 10 p.m. that night, as lows bottom out around 37.
There’s a 30% of rain before 10 a.m. Saturday. Lows will reach 34 that night.
Sunny skies will return Sunday, when highs are forecast to hit 52. Rain chances return Sunday night, and will linger Monday and Tuesday.
