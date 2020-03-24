Nevada County weather: Rain and snow on the way

People in western Nevada County may be waking up to a dusting of low snow Wednesday morning.

A winter weather advisory for the Northern Sierra Nevada mountain range is in place until 11 a.m. Wednesday.

While some light accumulations may occur in elevations down to 2,500 feet, 6 to 18 inches of snow are expected to accumulate at elevations above 4,000 feet.

“You might see a few flakes, but not much accumulation (in Grass Valley),” National Weather Service Forecaster Johnnie Powell said.

Between a half inch and an inch of precipitation is forecast for Grass Valley through Wednesday evening.

Activity will become more showery on Wednesday with a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and isolated heavier snow showers in the mountains.

Mountain travel delays and chain controls are likely throughout the day Wednesday.

By 4 p.m. Tuesday .13 inches of rain was recorded at the East Bennett and Brunswick roads rain gauge in Grass Valley, bringing the rain year to date total up to 16.11 inches.

A high of 46 degrees is forecast for today, with sunshine and highs in the low 60s expected for Thursday and Friday.

A slight chance of precipitation is forecast for the weekend.

“Something likely Saturday night,” Powell said. “A 70% chance of rain showers.”

