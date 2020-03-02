Nevada County weather: Nothing but blue sky, until the weekend

Temperatures are forecast to remain around 70 this week, though they’ll fall to 60 on Friday and dip even lower for the weekend, the National Weather Service states.

There’s a slight chance for rain starting Friday night and lasting into Monday, when temperatures will begin a slow climb.

Today will be sunny with highs around 69. Wednesday and Thursday also will bring sunny skies and highs around 70.

Lows will drop all three nights to the mid- to low 40s.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs around 60. Rain chances start that night, bringing highs of 52 for Saturday and 53 for Sunday.

Monday’s highs will top out around 59.

