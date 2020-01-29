Nevada County weather: Highs in the 60s through Saturday, then quick temperature drop

Unseasonably mild temperatures are expected to continue through this week, with temperatures plummeting on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

An “unusually strong high pressure system” has brought highs in the low 60s to Grass Valley. They’ll last through Saturday, when a much cooler system from the north will bring temperatures to the 40s and 50s, said Eric Kurth, meteorologist with the weather service.

“(Thursday) we’re expecting things to be even warmer,” Kurth added. “Friday also looks quite warm.”

Today’s high is expected to reach 61, with lows dipping to 43 tonight. Friday will bring highs around 63, and lows that night will bottom out around 45.

Saturday will see highs around 62, followed by a high of 50 for Sunday. There’s a slight chance of rain that day, as well.

“It’s a relatively cool system dropping down,” Kurth said. “It’ll be dry again Monday.

The work week will start with a high of 47, though milder temperatures could return by mid-week, Kurth said.

