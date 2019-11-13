Nevada County weather: Gusty winds expected, but PG&E says no planned power outages

Gusty and dry winds are forecast next week for Nevada County, though PG&E said Wednesday it anticipates no power shutoffs over the next seven days.

Temperatures are expected to vary widely over the next several days as low pressure systems move through the area. Several hours of gusty winds are expected Saturday in the foothills, with dry and gusty northerly winds anticipated around Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

“We’re leaning toward the drier weather, cooler weather,” meteorologist Karleisa Rogacheski said.

Brandi Merlo, spokeswoman for PG&E, said Wednesday no shutoffs are currently expected.

“Not at this time,” Merlo said in an email. “Our meteorologist continues to monitor the weather conditions, but as of today there are no shutoffs anticipated for the next seven days.”

The past several days of highs in the low 70s will give way today to an expected high of 64, with lows dipping to 43 tonight, the weather service states.

Highs on Friday will climb to around 63. Lows will drop to 45 that night.

Temperatures will begin rising on Saturday, when highs are forecast to reach 68. Lows will bottom out around 46 that night.

Sunday and Monday’s highs are expected to reach 71. Highs will drop to 65 on Tuesday. Wednesday’s high is forecast for 61

“It’s sort of like a flip-flop on the pattern,” she added. “It’s pretty much the pressure systems changing.”

To contact City Editor Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.