Nevada County weather: Grass Valley area could get a dusting of snow, maybe more

Western Nevada County might see a white Christmas.

Then again, it might not.

Today’s skies, expected to grow cloudy, could bring rain and just maybe snow, the National Weather Service said.

Anywhere from a dusting to an inch is possible in the Grass Valley area. Higher snowfall amounts would be in the higher elevations, said meteorologist Johnnie Powell.

“Snow is one of the hardest things to forecast,” he added. “It’s going to be close. It’s hard to tell.”

Nevada County is expected to receive what meteorologist Craig Shoemaker called a “glancing blow” from a storm system making its way south.

Today’s highs are expected to reach 44, with lows dropping to 34 tonight. There’s a 20% chance of rain after 10 a.m., which grows to 30% tonight, when snow showers might start.

Christmas Day will start with the chance of rain and snow before 10 a.m., and rain only afterward. Expect highs around 41 and lows dipping to 31.

“After this system, we should be dry after that,” Shoemaker said.

Thursday will be sunny with highs around 48 and lows at 33. More sunny skies are expected Friday and Saturday, when highs will hit the high 40s and lows will hover at or just above freezing both nights.

The chance of rain returns Sunday, when highs will reach 48. Monday’s highs are forecast to hit 50.

