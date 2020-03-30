Nevada County weather: Dry weather starts Wednesday; rain chances return for the weekend

Cloudy skies are forecast to disappear after today, bringing sunshine and slightly higher temperatures, at least until the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

A storm system mainly to the north of Nevada County is expected to move away late this afternoon, taking the rain with it, meteorologist Emily Heller said.

“It will begin to clear up later (today),” she added.

There’s a 20% chance of rain today, with highs climbing to 57. Lows will drop to 40 tonight.

Dry weather is forecast for Wednesday through Friday, Heller said.

“We’ll see some slightly warmer temperatures as well,” she said.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs around 55. Lows will dip to 33 that night.

Thursday and Friday’s highs will reach 58.

The possibility of showers returns Friday night through Monday. Highs are forecast to linger around 54 both Saturday and Sunday.

According to Heller, 18.58 inches of rain have fallen in Grass Valley since Oct. 1 — the start of the rain year. The average rainfall up to this point is 45.5 inches.

