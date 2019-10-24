Nevada County weather: Cool air moves in for weekend, brings high winds

Much cooler temperatures this weekend will bring with them conditions that raise fears of fire.

A low pressure system moving into this area from the Gulf of Alaska will drop Grass Valley temperatures from the low 80s of Thursday to a forecasted 61 on Sunday. Highs in the 60s are expected into next week, the National Weather Service said.

“It’s bringing cool air, but it’s also bringing dry, windy conditions,” said meteorologist Brendon Rubin-Oster.

PG&E has said a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff this weekend could affect a larger part of Northern California than the planned outage that began Wednesday. The weather service said a high wind watch is in effect from Saturday night to Sunday night.

Today’s highs are forecast to reach 79. Temperatures will drop to around 49 tonight, the weather service said.

Saturday’s highs will climb to 77, dropping to 43 that night.

Sunday will be breezy with a high of 61. Lows will dip to 38.

Temperatures will begin to climb on Monday, when highs will reach 65. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday’s highs are expected to reach 68.

