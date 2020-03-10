Nevada County weather: Clear, sunny days through Friday; snow expected at 3K feet on Sunday

“You’re going to see pretty quiet weather, warm temperatures.”

That’s according to National Weather Service of Sacramento Meteorologist Cory Mueller, who said Nevada County will likely experience sunny skies and dry temperatures in the 60s today, rising to 70 and 67 degrees for Thursday and Friday, respectively.

The weekend, however, will experience a shift.

There is a chance of rain beginning Saturday and moving into Sunday, and temperatures will be much cooler then, according to Mueller.

“It will be on the breezy side, too,” he said.

Snow is expected on Sunday around 3,000 feet, with a couple of inches possible. Snow flakes and some “dusting” are forecast for 2,500 feet. Snowfall is anticipated to be closer to a foot at 5,000 feet, said Mueller.

He said Sunday travelers will likely need chains to drive at that level.

“It looks like it will be a pretty impactful snow,” he said.

Mueller didn’t know how long the system will last, but anticipates it moving through early next week. He also noted that Nevada County should expect winds around 10-15 miles per hour and gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

