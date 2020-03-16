Nevada County weather: Another half-inch of snow possible today

It’s possible more snow will fall early today, though it’s expected to turn to rain by the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

As this weather system moves out, temperatures are forecast to slowly rise throughout the week. However, rain could return for the weekend.

Snow dumped over the weekend on Grass Valley and higher elevations, leaving some people without power or the ability to leave their homes.

More snow could fall today, said Hannah Chandler-Cooley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“There is another chance of really light snow,” she added. “We’re forecasting about half an inch, maybe a little more in the higher elevations.”

Snow should leave the area by Wednesday, and rain chances will begin to drop.

Today’s high is forecast to hit 41, with lows dripping to 33 tonight. The chance of rain will hover around 50% during the day, and drop to 20% overnight.

Wednesday will bring highs of around 47. Lows will dip to 30 that night.

Thursday will see highs of 50, and lows of 33 that night.

Highs will climb to 48 on Friday, and 56 for Saturday. Rain could return midday Saturday, Chandler-Cooley said.

“It’s a little uncertain,” she added. “We don’t know the impact at this time. Even the location of this is uncertain.”

