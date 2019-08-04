Nevada County votes trickling in for state Assembly District 1 race

The Nevada County elections office had received around 230 ballots as of Friday for the Aug. 27 special election for state Assembly District 1.

That number represents less than half a percent of the possible 68,098 votes.

The Aug. 27 election could determine who wins the state Assembly District 1 seat, if one candidate can achieve at least 50% plus one vote. If not, the top two vote-getters will advance to a Nov. 5 runoff.

Candidates for the office are Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt; and Republicans Megan Dahle; Patrick Henry Jones; Lane Rickard; and Joe Turner.

Megan Dahle is the wife of Brian Dahle, who vacated the Assembly seat in June after winning an election for the state Senate. His departure led to this month’s special election.

State Assembly District 1 is composed of parts or all of nine counties, including Nevada County.

Vote

All Nevada County voters should have received a ballot in the mail. They can complete and mail them back, bring them to one of several designated drop-off spots or vote in person at a vote center.

The Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City, will serve as a vote center Monday through Friday until Aug. 17, when it will remain open every day until the Aug. 27 election.

Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, also becomes a vote center on Aug. 17. It will remain open until election day.

The Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley, will open as a vote center on election day only.

There are a handful of ballot drop-off spots, all of which are open:

The parking lot of the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City, open 24 hours daily.

The Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley, open 24 hours daily.

SPD Market, 129 W. McKnight Way, Grass Valley, open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Save Mart, 12054 Nevada City Highway, open 6 a.m. to midnight daily.

Holiday Market, 11324 Pleasant Valley Road, Penn Valley, open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Holiday Market, 10952 Combie Road, No. 12, South County, open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, open 24 hours daily.

Save Mart, 11399 Deerfield Drive, Truckee, open 6 a.m. to midnight daily.

