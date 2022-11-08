Nevada County Votes 2022: Early election results coming in

Nevada County Elections Office workers have been busy processing the early vote by mail ballots.

Photo: Justin Smith

Nevada County polls have closed and totals are starting to come in from early voting, absentee ballot voting, and election day voting.

Provisional voting ballots have yet to be counted.

These are unofficial cumulative totals with 37.41 percent of registered Nevada County voters — 27,766 — being counted so far.

Grass Valley City Council (choosing two)

Hillary Hodge with 44.28 percent.

Haven Caravelli with 40.54 percent.

Mathew Coulter with 15.18 percent.

Measure “V“, Nevada County 1/2 cent sales tax

Yes with 50.02 percent.

No with 49.98 percent.

Measure “W”, Nevada City historical district

No with 64.18 percent.

Yes with 35.82 percent.

Measure “X”, Penn Valley Fire Protection District

Yes with 84.85 percent.

No with 15.15 percent.

Nevada County Supervisor District 3

Lisa Swarthout with 61.86 percent.

Patti Ingram Spencer with 38.14 percent.

Board Trustee, Nevada Joint Union High School District, Area 1

Olivia Pritchett with 61.04 percent.

Jenny Scicluna with 38.96 percent.

Board Trustee, Nevada Joint Union High School District, Area 2

Wendy Willoughby with 51.50 percent.

Stephanie Leishman with 48.50 percent.

Board Trustee, Nevada Joint Union High School District, Area 5

Ken Johnson with 59.23 percent.

Jay Adamson with 40.77 percent.

Board Member, Sierra Joint Community College District, Trustee Area 2

Paul Bancroft with 70.09 percent.

Jeremy Jeffreys with 29.91 percent.

Board Member, Sierra Joint Community College District, Trustee Area 6

Nancy Palmer with 57.41 percent.

Carolyn Bronson with 42.59 percent.

Trustee, Chicago Park Elementary School District (choosing three)

Michael Dunham with 33.63 percent.

Cynthia McCoy with 23.56 percent.

Joe Henson with 21.40 percent.

Dustin Mooers with 21.40 percent.

Board Member, Pleasant Ridge Union School District (choosing three)

Peggy Delgado Fava with 32.68 percent.

Kelly McKinley with 25.63 percent.

Deanne Opdahl with 25.38 percent.

Alyise Temores with 16.31 percent.

Nevada County Consolidated Fire Protection District, Director (choosing three)

Keith Gruenberg with 32.30 percent.

Barry Dorland with 29.39 percent.

Jon Hall with 26.64 percent.

Donn Bohnet with 11.68 percent.

Truckee Town Council Member (choosing three)

Anna Klovstad with 30.02 percent.

Jan Zabriskie with 28.34 percent.

David Polivy with 25.51 percent.

Suzie Tarnay with 16.13 percent.

Board Member, Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, Trustee Area 1

Patrick Mooney with 74.14 percent.

Richard Ludke with 25.86 percent.

Board Member, Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, Trustee Area 4

Denyelle Nishimori with 70.32 percent.

Heather Whitney with 29.68 percent.

Board Member, Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, Trustee Area 5

Diana “Deedee” Driller with 71.81 percent.

Shannon M. Hansen with 28.19 percent.

Governor

Gavin Newsom with 54.44 percent.

Brian Dahle with 45.56 percent.

Treasurer

Fiona Ma with 55.46 percent.

Jack M. Guerrero with 44.54 percent.

Attorney General

Rob Bonta with 55.48 percent.

Nathan Hochman with 44.52 percent.

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Tony K. Thurmond with 63.76 percent.

Lance Ray Christensen with 36.24 percent.

House of Representatives of the United States District 3

Kermit Jones with 57.07 percent.

Kevin Kiley with 42.93 percent.

Assembly District 1

Belle Starr Sandwith with 53.45 percent.

Megan Dahle with 46.55 percent.

State Board of Equalization, District 1 Member

Jose Altamirano with 52.80 percent.

Ted Gaines with 47.20 percent.

Check back for updates.