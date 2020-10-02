Nevada County voters can cast ballots next week

While most Nevada County residents are by now familiar with mail-in voting, having opted into the Voting Choice Act in 2018 and quickly achieving among the highest voter turnout in the state, the coronavirus pandemic has introduced some new challenges.

The Nevada County Elections Office has implemented a COVID-19 safety plan and instituted protections for in-person voting which include physical distancing, face coverings for elections participants, and regular cleaning and disinfection of public surfaces. Officials have also changed five of their eight county vote centers to allow for social distancing.

The elections office will send ballots out to registered voters Monday. Residents can expect to receive their ballots next week and are encouraged to contact the election office at 530-265-1298 or elections.mail@co.nevada.ca.us if they have not received a ballot in the mail by Oct. 12.

People can register for the Nov. 3 general election or check their voter registration status at the state elections website until Oct. 19, when people will have to register as conditional voters.

Once people receive and fill out their ballot, they can be dropped off immediately at the elections office, 950 Maidu Ave., Suite. 210, Nevada City, or at drop box locations around the county. Additional drop box locations and in-person voting centers will begin operations Oct. 31. Most voting centers will open on Halloween and remain available until election day, except the North San Juan Community Center, which will only open the day of the election.

Nevada County Registrar of Voters Gregory Diaz encouraged residents to vote early and by mail to avoid concerns with the pandemic or mail delivery.

“I strongly encourage voters to stay home and vote by mail in this election,” Diaz said in a Q&A on the elections website.“I also urge voters to put their completed ballots in the mail by October 27, seven days prior to election day on November 3.”

This year, voters will also be able to track their ballots through the state’s Where’s My Ballot initiative, which gives voters updates via email, text, or call about the status of their ballot during each step of the process.

Voter guide information will be mailed along with ballots, but can also be downloaded on the county elections office website — http://www.mynevadacounty.com/elections.

Information about candidates for offices and measures on the ballot is also available.

People can sign up to be poll workers on the California Secretary of State website, or by calling the elections office at 530-265-1298.

VOTE CENTER INFO

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 31 to Nov. 2; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3.

Nevada County Fairgrounds Main Event Hall: 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley

Sierra College Gymnasium: 250 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley

Bear River High School Gymnasium: 11130 Magnolia Road, Grass Valley

Gold Miners Inn ballroom: 121 Bank St., Grass Valley

Eric Rood Administrative Center, Providence Mine Conference Room: 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City

Tahoe Truckee Unified School Gymnasium: 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

Truckee Public Works Bay: 10969 Stevens Lane, Truckee

Election day only, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3

North San Juan Community Center: 29190 Highway 49, North San Juan

DROP BOX INFO

Starting Monday

7 a.m. to 10 p.m.: BriarPatch Food Co-op, 290 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Chicago Park Store, 19077 Colfax Highway, Grass Valley

7 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Grocery Outlet, 616 Sutton Way, Grass Valley

Open 24 hours: Gold Miners Inn lobby, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends: Hills Flat Lumber Co., 380 Railroad Ave., Grass Valley

7 a.m. to 9 p.m.: SPD Market, 129 W. McKnight Way, Grass Valley

6 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Save Mart, 12054 Nevada City Highway, Grass Valley

Open 24 hours: Eric Rood Administrative Center parking lot, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City

7 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Holiday Market, 11324 Pleasant Valley Road, Penn Valley

6 a.m. to 11 p.m.: Holiday Market, 21656 Higgins Road, Auburn

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday: Sweetland Garden Mercantile: 29435 Highway 49, North San Juan

7 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Grocery Outlet, 11213 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

Open 24 hours: Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee

6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Save Mart, 11399 Deerfield Drive, Truckee

Starting 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 31

Nevada County Fairgrounds Main Event Hall, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley

Sierra College Gymnasium, 250 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley

Bear River High School Gymnasium, 11130 Magnolia Road, Grass Valley

Gold Miners Inn ballroom, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley

Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City

Tahoe Truckee Unified School Gym, 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

Truckee Public Works Bay, 10969 Stevens Lane, Truckee

North San Juan Community Center, 29190 Highway 49 North San Juan

All drop boxes are open until 8 p.m. Nov. 3, election day.

