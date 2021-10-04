Nevada County Volunteer Opportunity Spotlight

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week, as always, we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you! For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum

The Event Coordinator for the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum in Nevada City plans, organizes and executes special events held at the Museum, utilizing notes that specify previous event details and outcomes as well as bringing their own knowledge and experience to the task. While the biggest and most visible event at the Museum is its annual Christmas party, there are other occasions throughout the year for which the Event Planner will have responsibility, such as the annual Volunteer Appreciation Dinner. The time commitment and schedule will vary. Responsibilities include planning, organizing, and executing events for the NCNGRR Museum; soliciting and coordinating assistance from volunteer museum staff and others to ensure necessary resources and manpower are available; assigning tasks to event volunteers; coordinating with Publicity Coordinator to ensure adequate event notification is provided to various media; attending monthly Board and general staff meetings to report on event planning and progress; and staying informed of new opportunities for additional events. Previous party/event planning experience is helpful but not required. Should possess good organizational and delegation skills and the ability to ask others for assistance. A team-player mentality with a positive attitude and a willingness to get involved are highly desirable. Must have the ability to think quickly and react to unexpected situations occurring during an event. Must be physically able to set up and take down event set-ups involving lifting and carrying approximately 25-30 pounds.

FREED





Volunteer from the comfort of home! With just a couple of hours each week and a listening ear, you can make a difference for isolated seniors and people with disabilities in our community. Phone reassurance volunteers call a small group of folks to check in each week. Usually these are short conversations, but sometimes people have more to talk about. Get to know your neighbors and enjoy greater connection and security in this time of increased isolation. You can call from home during weekday business hours. Orientation and ongoing trainings are offered, as well as the support of FREED staff and fellow volunteers. Applicants are required to pass a criminal background check and provide three character references.

Conflict Resolution Center of Nevada County

The Conflict Resolution Center of Nevada County (CRC) is an all-volunteer community organization that offers no-cost mediation services for restraining order and eviction cases in the Nevada County Superior Court system. CRC also provides affordable private mediations for community members experiencing neighbor disputes, Homeowners Association (HOA) or road association troubles, contractor woes, workplace conflicts, landlord-tenant crises and difficulties dissolving a business partnership, among other dispute situations. Volunteer mediators must successfully complete CRC’s 25-hour basic mediation training or its equivalent. Our 2021 Basic Mediation Training will be held in conjunction with Placer Dispute Resolution on Oct. 28, 29 and 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.

The Conflict Resolution Center of Nevada County is seeking a volunteer Treasurer to serve on its Board of Directors. Responsibilities of the Treasurer include: Financial management and/or oversight; handling the money with high standards and integrity; preparing and overseeing budgets; preparing timely financial reports; administering DRPA contract with Nevada County; and managing periodic filings.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.