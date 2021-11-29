Nevada County Volunteer Opportunity Spotlight

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you! For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

General Volunteers

Food Bank of Nevada County

Food Bank of Nevada County welcomes volunteers to help with a number of tasks, holiday distributions, and other events, including: Food Packing and Sorting: A very important task of volunteer duties at the Food Bank is the packing and sorting of donated bulk food. This includes inspecting, cleaning, sorting, and preparation of special food boxes. This is all part of preparing donations for distribution. Food Packing Volunteer Days & Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Food Distributions: The Food Bank has five Food Distribution Outreach Sites in Nevada County where volunteers can come to help allocate food to families and individuals in need. Volunteers also help get food to cars, clean up distribution sites, and assist with giving food away. Those interested in volunteering may fill out the Volunteer Application. They can then assist you in finding a distribution location and time to volunteer.





The December Holiday Distribution will be on Thursday, Dec. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grass Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborne Hill Rd, Grass Valley

To donate: Drive-thru food drive – Friday, Dec. 3, from noon to 3 p.m. at The Union, 464 Sutton Way, Grass Valley; and the Lake of the Pines Food Drive is Friday, Dec 3. Folks can donate food or monetary contributions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at front gate or clubhouse circle.

All volunteers need to have a current Volunteer Application on file. The Food Bank expects individuals to report and work as scheduled. The goal of the Food Bank is to work with volunteers to make their experiences positive and rewarding. The Food Bank makes every effort to provide safe working conditions. See more at the Volunteer Hub.

General Volunteers

Interfaith Food Ministry

Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in Western Nevada County. Interfaith Food Ministry feeds the hungry, helping to sustain good health and human dignity. Interfaith Food Ministry always welcomes more volunteers! Volunteers are needed for:

Food Distribution Team: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Wednesday or Friday. Work some or all of that time. We’d welcome more volunteers from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. to help with setup. (Drive-thru distribution hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Packing and Sorting Team: 7 to 11 a.m., Tuesday or Thursday. Work some or all of that time.

Grocery Store Drivers Team: 7 to 9 a.m., days vary. Volunteers needed seven days a week (pick up food at grocery stores and deliver to the Interfaith Food Ministry warehouse). Choose the day that’s best for you!

Holiday 2021 Schedule:

Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon – Food Access Saturday (in collaboration with United Way – for people who cannot make it to Monday, Wednesday, Friday distributions). Regular food and holiday food.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Dec. 13, 15, 17. Regular food and holiday food.

Saturday, Dec. 18, from 3 to 6 p.m. – Holiday food ONLY

Monday, Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Dec. 20, 22. Regular food and holiday food.

Interfaith Food Ministry closed Dec. 24

Interfaith Food Ministry open Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Dec. 27, 29, 31. Regular food.

Interfaith Food Ministry requests that people commit to volunteering on the same team at least two days per month. Anyone in good health is welcome, including high school and college student volunteers (school credit can be applied where possible). No need to call, just show up, we’ll provide training on the spot. Interfaith Food Ministry is located at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley. When you can, please fill out the volunteer form for our records. We are implementing strict physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures in our operation, while continuing to feed Nevada County.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org