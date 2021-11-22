Nevada County Volunteer Opportunity Spotlight

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you! For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Kettle Bell Program

Salvation Army of Grass Valley

The Salvation Army of Grass Valley is seeking volunteers for their Kettle Bell program. The Salvation Army kettles and bell ringers are a familiar sight and sound during the holiday season. This organization provides a range of vital social services to people in need in our community. Kettle contributions help to fund these important programs. Kettle Bell program participants will be assigned a local store and can spend any time from an hour to a day attending a kettle. Many groups choose to host a day and combine fundraising and fun! Please give a call if you would like to participate in this year’s efforts. The Kettle Bell program began Nov. 22 and runs through Dec. 24. The Salvation Army will match your choice of stores and hours.

General Volunteers

North San Juan Community Center





The North San Juan Community Center is a community gathering place that celebrates good friends, good times, good health, and good cheer. The North San Juan Community Center is looking for volunteers to cook and serve the annual free Thanksgiving meal. Cooking and prep work begin as early as Monday, Nov. 22, but volunteers are needed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. Meal recipients will drive through and pick up, or can eat outside at the Community Center, weather permitting.

Monitors & Community Liaisons

Sierra Roots

Sierra Roots has provided an emergency weather shelter in Nevada City for nine years. This is a life-saving program that is urgently needed during extreme weather events for one of the most vulnerable populations, the chronically homeless people in our community. Each time a weather event triggers the need to open, the Sierra Roots Shelter Coordinator must seek the commitment of 18 volunteers for the three shifts per day. This year the shelter will operate as the joint effort of the Sierra Roots Shelter Collaboration (Sierra Roots, Nevada County, Nevada City, and the VFW Post of NC). The shelter urgently needs volunteers to work as evening monitors, meal makers and food servers. The main shelter venue is the NC Veterans Hall at 415 N. Pine St, Nevada City. On nights the Vet’s Hall is not available, Seaman’s Lodge in Pioneer Park is used.

General Volunteers

Interfaith Food Ministry

Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in Western Nevada County. Interfaith Food Ministry feeds the hungry, helping to sustain good health and human dignity. Interfaith Food Ministry always welcomes more volunteers!

Food Distribution Team: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Wednesday or Friday. Work some or all of that time. We’d welcome more volunteers from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. to help with setup. (Drive-thru distribution hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Packing and Sorting Team: 7 to 11 a.m., Tuesday or Thursday. Work some or all of that time.

Grocery Store Drivers Team: 7 to 9 a.m., days vary. Volunteers needed seven days a week (pick up food at grocery stores and deliver to the Interfaith Food Ministry warehouse). Choose the day that’s best for you!

Holiday Schedule: Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Nov. 22, 24. Regular food and holiday food.

Interfaith Food Ministry closed Thursday and Friday – Nov. 25-26

Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon – Food Access Saturday (in collaboration with United Way – for people who cannot make it to the Monday, Wednesday, Friday distributions). Regular food and holiday food.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Dec 13, 15, 17. Regular food and holiday food.

Saturday, Dec. 18 from 3 to 6 p.m. – Holiday food ONLY

Monday, Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Dec 20, 22. Regular food and holiday food.

Interfaith Food Ministry closed Friday, Dec. 24

Interfaith Food Ministry open Monday, Wednesday, Fridat from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Dec 27, 29, 31. Regular food.

Interfaith Food Ministry requests that people commit to volunteering on the same team at least two days per month. Anyone in good health is welcome, including high school and college student volunteers (school credit can be applied where possible). No need to call, just show up, we’ll provide training on the spot. Interfaith Food Ministry is located at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley. When you can, please fill out the volunteer form for our records. We are implementing strict physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures in our operation, while continuing to feed Nevada County.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org