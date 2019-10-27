Nevada County Volunteer Hub

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub is a free service to connect Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community. Each week we feature a selection of upcoming opportunities from our growing list of local organizations.

This week, we have handpicked a nice variety of upcoming events and ongoing volunteer opportunities just for you! So get out there, share your skills, and get to know your community. As always, there are many more positions available at the Volunteer Hub. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Connect to your cause:

Volunteer at Cornish Christmas

Grass Valley Downtown Association

‘Tis the season! Cornish Christmas is just weeks away and the Grass Valley Downtown Association is looking for more support than ever. There are many different volunteer positions available, with shifts starting three days before each event. Show your passion and enthusiasm for this beloved Christmas festival by helping in a variety of different ways. From security to serving beverages, from working the fire pit area to representing the GVDA at their booth, there is a position to suit every interest. This fun event is held every Friday from Nov. 29 to Dec. 20 and runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Volunteer tasks will happen before, during and after each event.

California CareForce Health Clinic Volunteers

United Way

United Way of Nevada County will be hosting a free two-day California CareForce Health Clinic on Jan. 11 and 12 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Services will include medical, dental and vision care. All services will be available to all, at no cost, no questions asked. Volunteers are needed for all aspects of this event. Professional medical volunteers are needed on Jan. 11 and 12 to provide medical, dental and vision care exams and other services. Professional volunteers must be licensed/certified and insured. Retired medical professional volunteers may help with triage and assisting. General volunteers are needed Jan. 9 and 10, to do setup, and again on Jan. 13 for tear-down. General volunteers are needed Jan. 11 and 12 to register patients, stock supplies, escort patients to departments, serve food and translate (if bilingual). General volunteers must be able to sit/stand for long periods.

Animal Socializer

Animal Place Sanctuary

Attention animal lovers! Founded in 1989, Animal Place’s California animal sanctuaries fill a much needed niche of farm animal rescue, sanctuary, education and adoption. Animal Place is one of the largest and oldest animal sanctuaries in the nation. As an Animal Socializer, a volunteer would socialize with goats, rabbits, sheep and chickens, and provide them with human companionship; feed them species-specific, staff-approved treats; talk to them; provide physical connection as allowed by individual animals; and groom them. Qualifications include: interest in working for and with farmed animals, sensitivity in regard to behavioral cues of animals, dependability, strong communication and listening skills, ability to follow detailed instructions, and a desire to be a part of the Animal Place community. Minimum of two two-hour shifts per month for three months. Shifts would be Monday through Saturday, anytime 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Grass Valley Museum Docent

St. Joseph’s Cultural Center

Are you a history buff? Located on the second floor of the St. Joseph’s Cultural Center, the Grass Valley Museum is a time capsule of the early days of Grass Valley and surrounding areas. The museum is open to the public Wednesday through Saturday afternoons from April 15 through Dec. 15 and is staffed by volunteer docents. St. Joseph’s is looking for people interested in preserving history for generations to come, and who have a penchant for storytelling as Grass Valley has many stories to tell. Knowledge of Grass Valley history a plus but not required. Shifts would be from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Outreach and Event Volunteers

Bear Yuba Land Trust

Help protect our natural resources! With community support, BYLT provides a lasting community heritage by protecting and enhancing meadows, watersheds, forests, farms, ranches, trails and parks. Outreach and Event Volunteers promote BYLT in the community through assisting with tabling and fundraising events and the annual Open Spaces and Wild Places Gala. This volunteer opportunity is excellent for those who have a passion for BYLT’s mission and want to promote the organization at outreach events. Tasks include providing information and/or fundraising at tabling booths and assisting with the annual gala fundraiser. Volunteers work directly with the Community Engagement Coordinator. Volunteer days are typically hosted at event locations in Grass Valley and Nevada City.

To find these and many more opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.