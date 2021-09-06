Nevada County Volunteer Hub: Sept. 6-12

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week, as always, we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

SIERRA ROOTS

Advocate for people who are homeless: Training starts Oct. 1

Sierra Roots is committed to providing a secure and safe place for people who are chronically homeless. Sierra Roots begins its next advocacy training sessions on Oct. 1. The sessions will continue every Thursday for six weeks by video conference, time to be determined. This program operates on the principle of meeting the homeless community “where they are and how they are.” Our program trains and supports people to be advocates of chronically homeless individuals who indicate they are ready and willing to accept assistance. Training features an informational curriculum to introduce you to the tools you’ll need to work one-on-one with a homeless person in our advocacy program. We will cover how to approach a homeless person with the objective of assisting them to make a plan for themselves, such as getting their legal commitments taken care of, finding a primary physician, getting a legal ID, or many other tasks. We will also look at the tools you’ll need for follow through, in order to help them achieve what they have set out to do to help themselves.

NEVADA COUNTY PETS IN NEED

Thrift store cashier





Nevada County Pets in Need’s mission is to keep pets in Nevada County fed, warm and healthy. Thrift store cashiers are needed at NCPiN’s Dollar Thrift Store, at 434 Colfax Ave. in Grass Valley. Prospective volunteers will be interviewed and trained. All volunteers and customers are required to wear masks and physically distance. Duties include operating basic cash register, keeping racks and shelves tidy, restocking racks and shelves, and bagging purchased items. Must be comfortable with a busy, active work environment. At this time, volunteers are especially needed Wednesday and Thursday mornings from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday afternoons from 1 to 4:30 p.m. NCPiN would like people to firmly commit to specific days and shifts.

BEAR YUBA LAND TRUST

Trail ambassadors

Bear Yuba Land Trust is a nonprofit, membership-supported organization that works to promote voluntary conservation of the region’s natural, historical, and agricultural legacy. Trail ambassadors commit to a season of outreach on local trailheads to gather recreational use data and promote BYLT. This volunteer opportunity is excellent for those who have a passion for hiking and getting out onto the land and want to promote local trails. Tasks include setting up an outreach booth at designated trailheads, collecting community health data, and conversing with trail users about the trail and BYLT. Volunteers will work directly with the community engagement coordinator. Volunteer days are typically hosted on BYLT-managed trailheads.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point