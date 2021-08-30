Nevada County Volunteer Hub: Aug. 30 – Sept. 5

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week, as always, we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you! For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

FREED

Fix-It Program — Skilled carpenters, plumbers, and handypersons

FREED’s mission is to promote independence and self-determination for people with disabilities. FREED’s Fix-It Program is volunteer-driven and focuses on addressing the health and safety needs of Nevada and Sierra County residents so they may remain independently in their own home. Fix-It volunteers will be serving seniors and people with disabilities addressing minor home repairs or modifications that fit your skillset. You will be offered the opportunity to work on a variety of services such as: installing grab bars, railing, or transfer poles; repairing steps; placing portable ramps; building new ramps; and making minor plumbing repairs. FREED is recruiting people with appropriate skills willing to contribute a minimum of three hours per month, and possibly larger amounts of time (less frequently) to co-work on more involved projects or to fulfill an urgent request. If you are interested in volunteering for the Fix-It Program, we require you to fill out an application that includes two professional and two personal references. We also ask volunteers to sign a Confidentiality Statement, an agreement that we are a drug and alcohol-free workplace, and an authorization to complete a background check.

WOOLMAN AT SIERRA FRIENDS CENTER

Farm work





Woolman seeks to both inspire and to prepare individuals to work for peace, justice, and environmental sustainability, and to deepen their personal and spiritual growth. Come help restore the Woolman Farm after the Jones Fire. Let’s bring this beautiful little farm back into production. Activities vary weekly and may include pruning, transplanting, weeding, building, and digging. Tools provided or bring your favorites to use. All skill levels are welcome. There’s something for everyone. Please bring water, gloves, hat, and lunch if you want to join us after the work. From 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at 13075 Woolman Lane in Nevada City. Please drive 10mph on Woolman Lane. Contact Mei Martinez at meim@woolman.org or 925-588-4263.

SCOOTER’S PALS

Fosters and foster back-ups for dogs

Scooter’s Pals provides, as resources allow, foster and forever homes for abused or abandoned dogs. Fostering is the biggest challenge in animal rescue. Scooter’s Pals is always looking for a great foster parent or parents. They need reliable, caring, patient, dog-savvy people who will open their heart and home to a rescue dog. Brief training required. Fostering is a great opportunity to see if you would eventually like to adopt an animal. Perhaps you have not had an animal for a long time and would like to reintroduce yourself to pets, or perhaps you have never had an animal and would like to see if it’s for you. Fosters will work with a mentor and be provided food and veterinary care for their animal. Foster back-ups are needed to temporarily take a foster dog while a foster parent might be out of town for a few days or on vacation. Volunteers must be in western Nevada County or Sacramento County (to volunteer at a partner rescue organization).

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

