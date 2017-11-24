Nevada County veterans turn to Memorial Park to keep memories alive

In an effort to honor the many Nevada County residents who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, local veterans groups are working on plans to expand the commemorative monuments in Grass Valley's Memorial Park.

The 100-year anniversary of World War I, which ended Nov. 11, 1918, is fast approaching, and members of the Nevada County Consolidated Veterans Council hope to build a new monument in the park to help honor those who served in The Great War.

Will Buck, a voting member of the Veterans Council, said council members plan to reach out to the community in search of a design for the monument.

Buck said the Veteran's Council has floated the idea of asking local high schoolers to submit designs and turning the project into a scholarship award contest.

The council is still in the early stages of planning the memorial, but Buck said he hopes the project will be completed in time for a dedication ceremony Nov. 11.

Memorial Wall

The Grass Valley Marine Corps League's Gold Country Detachment #885 is planning an addition to the memorial wall in Memorial Park.

John Bynes, construction chairman for the new wall, said the project is slated to be built adjacent to the existing memorial wall and will have the capacity for more than 600 tiles containing veterans' names.

So far, just over 100 community members have reserved tiles, Bynes said, and the Marine Corps League is in the process of gathering more veterans' names.

To reserve a tile, contact the Grass Valley Marine Corps League at 530-264-8762. A donation of 100 dollars is suggested for each tile, which can commemorate any local veteran, living or dead, or veteran family member of a Nevada County resident, according to Bynes.

Grass Valley City Manager Tim Kiser said the Marine Corps League has already secured the necessary permits to build up to two additional walls in Memorial Park.

Bynes said a second wall will be considered if the public expresses enough interest in dedicating tiles. A dedication ceremony for the first additional wall is tentatively scheduled for Memorial Day, he said.

Iraq and Afghanistan Monument

The Veterans Council is also considering a monument in the park to honor veterans of the country's more recent wars, including the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to Buck.

For now, he said, the Veteran's Council is focused on planning the World War I memorial in time for a ceremony on the war's centennial anniversary.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.