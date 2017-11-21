Nevada County veterans to be honored by wreaths ceremony

Nevada County is gearing up to honor its fallen heroes next month as part of the Wreaths Across America ceremony taking place in communities around the country.

Participants will place wreaths on veterans' graves at the St. Patrick's and Greenwood cemeteries in Grass Valley on Dec. 16. The event is hosted by the John Oldham Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The organization is raising money to ensure that each veteran's grave is honored. There are 273 veterans buried at St. Patrick's and 749 at Greenwood, according to Bonnie Magnetti, the location coordinator for the local ceremony.

Community members can sponsor the wreaths for $15 each. So far, the organization has raised enough money for all of the wreaths needed for St. Patrick's and about 200 of the wreaths for Greenwood.

To donate, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org, select "donate," and search for Grass Valley, CA, or contact Magnetti at 530-210-1941 before Dec. 1.

The wreaths ceremony will begin at noon Dec. 16 and will feature a variety of speakers, including Nevada County Supervisor Ed Scofield. The event is free and open to the public.

According to the Wreaths Across America website, every participant who places a wreath on a veteran's grave is encouraged to say that veteran's name aloud and take a moment to thank them for their service to our country.

"It's a small act that goes a long way toward keeping the memory of our veterans alive," the site states.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.