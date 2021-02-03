Nevada County vaccine provider list growing

As of Wednesday, 8,337 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Nevada County residents, according to the state COVID-19 Vaccine dashboard.

The dashboard counts vaccinated individuals’ county of residence, going by the county of vaccine provider only in cases where the vaccination record did not record county of residence — although state officials estimate that this applies to less than 1% of vaccination records.

According to a county press release, Nevada County has received 10,625 vaccines as of Wednesday, which includes first and second doses of the vaccine.

At a Wednesday Nevada County COVID-19 Business Task Force meeting, Nevada County Director of Health and Human Services Ryan Gruver said the number of local health care providers working with Public Health to take on and distribute vaccines has grown from 10 last week to around 15.

These providers are in the ongoing process of vaccinating both their health care staff and their highest-need patients, said Gruver, which — according to state guidelines for the current level of vaccine scarcity — has involved not only focusing on the 75 and older age range, but further prioritizing within that.

“We’re really trying to target it to the people who need it the most by working with health care providers to reach out directly to their patients who they know are the most vulnerable,” said Gruver. “So, people are getting calls and being scheduled for vaccines in our community.”

Gruver also provided some data on age demographics, giving context to the differing speed at which neighboring counties have been able to move through vaccination phases so far — for example, an estimated 29% of Nevada County residents are 65 or older, as opposed to 20% in Placer County and 13% in Yuba County.

Similarly to counties, multi-county entities — such as Dignity Health, which includes Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital — have been allocated doses directly by the state.

According to Gruver, relative to other counties, there is a lower percentage of Nevada County residents who get their health care through these multi-county entities — which means a lower percentage with access to those dose allocations.

However, said Gruver, “The state is starting to account for our 65-plus demographic in allocations, so Nevada County should start getting more and more, which hopefully should equalize for some of the, in my view, inequity that’s been caused by the variance in health care infrastructure in communities.”

In a COVID-19 update Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the MyTurn system, which has been piloted in Los Angeles and San Diego counties so far, is expected to be implemented statewide “in a few weeks.”

Currently, all California residents are able to input their age, occupation and other markers of vaccine prioritization on the site, and sign up to be contacted by phone or email when it is “their turn” — when their group becomes eligible, as well as when they can schedule vaccination appointments through the site.

Statewide, providers have reported a total of 3,792,797 doses administered as of Wednesday, according to the state COVID-19 Vaccine dashboard.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.