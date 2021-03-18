Nevada County vaccine appointments to go up at noon today on MyTurn

First-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments for the county’s Whispering Pines Clinic in Grass Valley will go up on MyTurn at noon today.

This is the fourth week of what the county has said will remain a consistent schedule — every Friday at noon — at least until they are able to rely on a notification system, which would alert eligible residents signed up for MyTurn that new appointments have become available.

Currently, Nevada County residents are able to register at myturn.ca.gov in order to find out whether they are eligible, and if so, sign up for Public Health’s vaccine appointments when these are made available.

As of Thursday, according to Nevada County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe, a notification system was still being tested.

That means people can view available appointments at noon each Friday, but as of now MyTurn isn’t sending alerts about the openings.

Just over 500 appointments were made available through the system last Friday, and just over 400 the week before that, according to county press releases.

The number of Nevada County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine grew this week, as eligibility criteria expanded to include certain disabilities and illnesses Monday.

Those aged 16 to 64 are eligible under this expansion if they have certain severe health conditions: cancer, chronic kidney or pulmonary disease, Down syndrome, solid organ transplant, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, certain heart conditions, severe obesity, and certain cases of diabetes.

Someone is also defined as eligible if, as a result of a high-risk disability, developmental or otherwise, contracting COVID-19 is likely to result in severe life-threatening illness or death, or limit their ability to receive needed care or services — or if their disability would make it difficult for them to receive COVID-19 care should they contract it.

These eligible individuals are in addition to those who were already eligible prior to this week — individuals 65 or older, or within occupations which fall into the health care, education and childcare, food and agriculture, or emergency services categories.

As of Thursday, 35,203 doses have been administered to Nevada County residents, according to the state COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.

