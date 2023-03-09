Mailboxes

A stand of mailboxes sits unaccessible and blocked by snow. USPS carriers have had difficulty delivering mail because of all the accumulated snow.

Snow accumulation and limited road accessibility throughout Nevada County is creating a challenge for USPS letter carriers. That snow can cause blocked mailboxes and roads and create slippery surfaces which can prevent delivery and cause dangerous conditions.

Residents maintaining a clear path to the mailbox — including steps, porches, walkways, and street approach — will help postal carriers maintain consistent delivery service. Customers receiving curbside delivery should also ensure clear access to their mailboxes for letter carriers who deliver from the street.