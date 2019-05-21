Nevada County unveils its newest historical landmark: The Historic Rough and Ready Cemetery

The Rough and Ready Cemetery is the latest historical landmark in Nevada County.

The Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission announced the designation of the County’s newest historical landmark, the Rough and Ready Cemetery, located at 14472 Stagecoach Way in Rough and Ready.

Established in 1850, it has been in continuous use, and contains approximately 400 burials, including the town’s founder, Captain A.A. Townshend, who named it “Old Rough and Ready” in honor of General Zachery Taylor, the 12th President of the United States. The site includes an unusual amount of well-preserved grave monuments and cast-iron fencing.

The cemetery will be featured in the next edition of the commission’s interactive map and e-guide. The e-guide is an electronic book cataloging all the over 200 historical landmarks in the County, and is available for any smartphone or tablet from Apple or Amazon. Go to You Bet Press (youbetpress.com) to find clickable links.

For more information, go to http://www.nevadacountylandmarks.com or call 415-264-7230.

Source: Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission