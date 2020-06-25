Nevada County University Women install new branch officers

Still under the stay-at-home orders, the American Association of University Women-Nevada County Branch Board members “Zoomed” in for the installation of their 2020-2021 branch officers. Incoming President Katherine Greenwood will take over from Virginia Horowitz, who served as board president for two terms beginning in 2018.

“I feel extremely privileged that I have been able to work beside so many capable and giving women,” notes Horowitz. “None of us expected to be learning how to make face masks, how to attend Zoom meetings, and how to stay connected and still keep our physical distance. And, yet here we are. And still we rise.”

“We do face special challenges, including supporting our members and our programs when we can’t meet in person,” adds Greenwood. “But our relationships with each other and the community keep us going as we explore and create solutions.”

In addition to Greenwood, the AAUW Nevada County Branch elected officers for the coming year include Melanie Heckel, secretary; Jennifer Wilkerson, finance officer; Bernadette Sylvester and Penny Savelly, program, co-vice presidents; Francesca Erickson and Jo Ann Schilling, AAUW funds co-vice presidents; and Karen Smith and Shirley Zeff, membership Co-vice president. The organization, which has more than 120 members, will officially kick off its 2020 -2021 year in September.

Since 1881, AAUW has been empowering women. Its mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. Formed in 1937, the Nevada County AAUW Branch raises funds to provide college scholarships for local women; to offer re-entry grants for women returning to school; to support the Foundation and its fellowship grants; and to send local girls to the Tech Trek summer camp for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

For more information, visit http://www.nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net or call 530-470-9395.