Nevada County UN chapter to host climate scientist

Environmental scientist Dana Nuccitelli is coming to Grass Valley to present the latest information on the escalating planetary crisis and present approaches to mitigate its consequences. Nuccitelli is the author of “Climatology vs. Pseudoscience” and numerous articles in peer-reviewed journals. He started his career after he saw Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Truth” in 2006 and wanted to test its accuracy. The event is organized by The United Nations Association, USA Golden Empire Chapter and will also include information tables featuring various environmental groups and vendors of ecology-sparing products, such as solar ovens.

The event will be at 2 p.m. on Feb. 2 at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 S. Church Street in Grass Valley. For more information, visit United Nations Association-Golden Empire Chapter on Facebook.