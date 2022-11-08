Nevada County turns out for Election Day: Despite weather, residents make their voices heard

Nevada County voters braved the elements Tuesday — which included rain and some low snow — to make sure that they cast their ballots in the 2022 California midterm election. Lines formed at the Rood Government Center Tuesday as folks waited to the last minute to vote.

Photo: Elias Funez

Midterm elections took place Tuesday, and many Nevada County residents turned out on a prematurely wintry day to vote on local and state-wide issues.

Lines at the Eric Rood Administration Building—one of nine polling places in the county—were long on Tuesday afternoon, filled with people eager to cast their votes.

Cypress Wondergem said she was waiting for her chance to submit her ballot, and wanted to have her say in the implementation of Proposition 1, a California ballot measure that would add the right to choose to have an abortion and use contraceptives.

Early voter Robert Joost places his ballot into the machine after voting Monday afternoon at the Gold Miners Inn voting center in Grass Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez

“Prop 1 is basically (providing) our rights to abortion and contraception so that’s a big one for me,” said Wondergem. “I’m hoping. I feel like we have fairly good chances, but I’m hoping people come through.”

Wondergem said her first time voting was in the last presidential election.

John Hickman said local Measure V—which would implement a half-cent sales tax if approved—drove him to the polls.

“I’ve voted in every election since I was eligible to vote,” Hickman said.

A ballot drop box awaits voters in the lobby of the Rood Government Center during Election Day Tuesday.

Photo: Elias Funez

Other voters said they were concerned about the state of the economy, and wanted to have their say in how the next few years will shape up.

“I am concerned about the direction our country is going,” said voter Jay Gillis. “It starts here. I have always voted. You can’t complain if you don’t vote.”

Dan Ludemann said one of the largest issues that brought him to the polls was the preservation of voter’s rights. A resident of Rough & Ready, Ludemann made the trek to make sure his vote was counted.

“I am really most concerned about making sure that voter’s rights aren’t restricted,” Ludemann said. “I know there are a lot of candidates out there that are trying in various ways to essentially limit voting. That is one of my primary concerns. I don’t want someone who is going to go (into office) who is going to throw out conspiracy theories.”

A ballot is dropped in a drop box at the Rood Government Center Tuesday.

Photo: Elias Funez

Nevada County’s assistant clerk-recorder Natalie Adona—who will take over the clerk-recorder position from the retiring Gregory Diaz in 2023—said Tuesday’s voter turnout was healthy but that many had waited until the last minute.

“That’s all right,” Adona said. “I got here about 5:40 this morning and I will be here until the end; until we’re done.

“We will probably be waiting for Truckee results. I just take things as they come along and not predict the future.”

Adona said that in Truckee in particular, many voters prefer to drop off their ballots so the winter storm has led to turnouts that, as of Tuesday afternoon, weren’t particularly robust compared to the western county.

Vote Center signs surround the Gold Miners Inn in downtown Grass Valley, one of a handful area vote centers open during Election Day Tuesday.

Photo: Elias Funez

“I think that’s actually kind of normal,” Adona said. “It depends on the nature of the election. Typically we’ve got between five and eight percent of returns happening in person. People usually vote in that manner on Tuesday, even though we have a big early voting period. But people get busy.

“People when they vote on Election Day can expect to wait in line,” Adona said. “This is like our Super Bowl. It’s like, okay people; this is it. Of course we are still counting votes after the election, (and in addition) the audit and certification process.”

Adona and her office have predicted that they will probably certify election results on December 2.

“I wouldn’t have any other job in the world,” said Adona.

Check http://www.theunion.com for updated election results.

Nevada County Elections poll workers help get folks registered, and voting this week at the Gold Miners Inn vote center.

Photo: Elias Funez

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.