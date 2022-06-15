Nevada County turnout rises to 36%

Nevada County officials said Wednesday they have about 11,700 ballots that remain uncounted.

As of Wednesday, Nevada County had 27,318 out of 75,368 registered voters cast ballots, a current turnout of 36.25%. That number will change as more ballots are counted.

The vote tally is incomplete and unofficial, and the June 7 primary election remains uncertified.

In the clerk-recorder/registrar of voters race, Natalie Adona remains in the top spot with 16,624 votes, or 67.97%. Jason Tedder has 5,737 votes, 23.46%. Paul Gilbert has 2,095 votes, 8.57%.

Incumbent Greg Diaz didn’t run for reelection.

It appears that Patti Ingram Spencer and Lisa Swarthout, both former Grass Valley council members, will head to a November runoff in the District 3 Board of Supervisors race. Ingram Spencer has 1,245 votes, 31.15%, to Swarthout’s 1,925 votes, or 48.16%. Valentina Masterz has 827 votes, or 20.69%.

Incumbent Dan Miller didn’t run for reelection.

District 4 Supervisor Sue Hoek appears headed to another term with 5,008 votes, or 82.48%. Calvin Clark has 1,064 votes, 17.52%.

Adam Kline and Lou Ceci are the front-runners in the Nevada City Council race, with 630 and 583 votes, respectively. Incumbent Erin Minett has 486 votes and Ken Merdinger has 108. The top two will be seated on the council.

In the auditor-controller race, Rob Tribble has 12,519 votes, 55.35%. Gina Will has 10,098 votes, 44.65%.

Incumbent Marcia Salter didn’t run for reelection.

For assessor, Rolf Kleinhans has 16,257 votes, or 71.84%. Gerald Bushore has 6,373 votes, 28.16%.

Incumbent Sue Horne didn’t run for reelection.