Tina Vernon seeks reelection as treasurer-tax collector

Tina Vernon

Dear Nevada County Citizens:

I wish to thank you for entrusting me as your Nevada County Treasurer & Tax Collector for the last 12 years. Although when I ran for my fourth term, I intended to serve another four years, but there have been changes in my life that need my attention. Therefore, I will be retiring from my post on April 28, 2023. This decision is bittersweet and not an easy one to make but I have learned from a young age that life is too short, and you only have one shot at it.