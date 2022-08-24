Nevada County Transfer Station offers free mattress/box springs drop-off program

Nevada County residents can now dispose of their mattresses and box springs for free at the McCourtney Road Transfer Station.

People can bring up to five mattresses or box springs to the 14741 Wolf Mountain Road facility from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, Waste Management said in a news release.

“We’re thrilled to provide this convenient program to all residents and hope it helps to reduce the number of illegally dumped mattresses and box springs in our communities,” said Barry Skolnick, area vice president for WM Northern California – Nevada, in the release. “Between this program and WM’s bulky collection offerings, getting rid of an old mattress and box spring is easier than ever and free.”

Those using this program should enter the transfer station through the normal scale house entrance and tell the attendant that they are dropping off only mattresses.

Those dropping off more than five mattresses or box springs, or disposing of other waste, will be charged the regular rate. Additionally, the transfer station won’t accept severely damaged, wet, twisted, frozen or spoiled mattresses or box springs, any mattress or box spring infested with beg bugs, mattress pads or toppers, sleeping bags, pillows, car beds, crib mattresses, air mattresses, and sofa bed mattresses, the release states.

The mattresses left at the transfer station will be disassembled and recycled, with their contents sent to manufacturers to make new products like carpet padding, insulation and filters.

The program is funded by a $10.50 fee collected when a mattress or box spring is bought in the state. That fee also helps pay for fighting illegal dumping and recycling process research.

“We’re thankful to each of the solid waste facilities, local businesses and nonprofit organizations that join our collection network and help us make recycling used mattresses easier for residents,” said Mike O’Donnell, the Mattress Recycling Council’s managing director, in the release.