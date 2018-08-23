Nevada County Traffic: Hwy 174 lane closure; Route 20 one-way operation

Here are some roadwork and traffic updates for Thursday, August 23 in the western Nevada County area:

Route 174 Full Closure

At Bertino Road,

Due to emergency work from a vehicle wreck late last night.

Expected to end at 12 p.m.

Route 174 One-way Traffic Operation

From Route 174 to Orchard Springs So End

Due to drainage work.

Expected to end at 8 p.m.

Route 20 One-way Traffic Operation

From Mcganney Ln to Upper Smartville Road

Due to roadway excavation.

Expected to end at 3 a.m., Friday

Source: Caltrans