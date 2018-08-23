Nevada County Traffic: Hwy 174 lane closure; Route 20 one-way operation
August 23, 2018
Here are some roadwork and traffic updates for Thursday, August 23 in the western Nevada County area:
Route 174 Full Closure
At Bertino Road,
Due to emergency work from a vehicle wreck late last night.
Expected to end at 12 p.m.
Route 174 One-way Traffic Operation
From Route 174 to Orchard Springs So End
Due to drainage work.
Expected to end at 8 p.m.
Route 20 One-way Traffic Operation
From Mcganney Ln to Upper Smartville Road
Due to roadway excavation.
Expected to end at 3 a.m., Friday
Source: Caltrans