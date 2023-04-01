The California Preservation Foundation (CPF) has announced winners of the 2023 Preservation Design Awards, recognizing the best in historic preservation, restoration, adaptive reuse, and rehabilitation. Each project will be formally recognized at the annual California Preservation Foundation Conference on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture in San Francisco at 8 p.m.
One of this year’s 16 winners — the Bridgeport Covered Bridge — is from Penn Valley in Nevada County, and is being recognized for craftsmanship and preservation technology. Winners demonstrate innovative responses to historic preservation in both the built and unbuilt realms of our heritage, prioritize equity and access, and open the possibilities of historic preservation in new, broad, and inclusive ways.
BRIDGEPORT COVERED BRIDGE — PENN VALLEY
The Bridgeport Covered Bridge, located in South Yuba River State Park, was built in 1862 and remains the longest, historic single-span covered bridge in the United States. Built by David Wood, it is an important part of early California transportation and Gold Rush history as the primary route to the Comstock Lode in Nevada. After being closed for over 10 years from structural damage, this rehabilitation project allowed the bridge to reopen to the public. All materials that maintained integrity were retained while deteriorated materials were replaced in kind. The project included raising the bridge on new abutments to mitigate flood damage, and existing iron and steel hardware were restored.
Each project is an exemplar of preservation excellence, and joins more than 600 projects recognized with a Preservation Design Award since 1983. Winning projects are selected by a jury of top professionals that have furthered, to a notable degree, the purposes of preservation consistent with CPF’s mission.
The California Preservation Foundation exists to ensure that the rich diversity of California’s historic resources are identified, protected and celebrated for their history and for their valuable role in California’s economy, environment and quality of life. Incorporated in 1978, CPF has grown from a small band of advocates to a statewide network of more than 18,000 members and supporters. CPF provides training to more than 1,500 individuals annually, responds to hundreds of requests for assistance each year, and is at the forefront of preservation advocacy from the state legislature to city halls across California.