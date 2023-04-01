The California Preservation Foundation (CPF) has announced winners of the 2023 Preservation Design Awards, recognizing the best in historic preservation, restoration, adaptive reuse, and rehabilitation. Each project will be formally recognized at the annual California Preservation Foundation Conference on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture in San Francisco at 8 p.m.

One of this year’s 16 winners — the Bridgeport Covered Bridge — is from Penn Valley in Nevada County, and is being recognized for craftsmanship and preservation technology. Winners demonstrate innovative responses to historic preservation in both the built and unbuilt realms of our heritage, prioritize equity and access, and open the possibilities of historic preservation in new, broad, and inclusive ways.