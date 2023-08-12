The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services (OES) is hosting four virtual Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) Lunch & Learns this month and the public is invited to join.

The Lunch & Learns will be the first set of community workshops that support the CWPP update. These meetings will be hour-long workshops hosted online from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., organized geographically by Forecast Zones.