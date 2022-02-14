Nevada County to give over $100K in micro-business grants
Nevada County announced Monday that it will disburse $107,500 in relief funds to up to 43 micro-businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Micro-businesses in Nevada County may be eligible for $2,500 in grant funding. Applications will open at 9 a.m. Feb. 23 and close at 5 p.m. March 25.
The grant program is designed to provide relief to the community’s hardest-to-reach micro-businesses and entrepreneurs that face systemic barriers to accessing capital, such as businesses owned by women, minorities, veterans, individuals without documentation, individuals with limited English proficiency, and business owners located in low-wealth and rural communities.
Eligibility requirements include a physical Nevada County address, under $50,000 in 2019 revenue, fewer than five full-time employees, significant impacts due to the pandemic and not receiving funding through the California Relief Grant program.
Find a complete list of eligibility and application information, and frequently asked questions on Nevada County’s micro-business grants website — mynevadacounty.com/3481/Microbusiness-Grants.
The program is made possible by the California Office of the Small Business Advocate and the California Micro-business COVID-19 Relief Grant program that Nevada County applied to in November 2021. Nevada County plans to partner with the Sierra Business Council to administer an easy application process and responsive customer service to applicants.
Community-based organizations including the Economic Resource Council, Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, Nevada County Arts Council, Truckee Downtown Merchants Association, and the Grass Valley Downtown Association are helping to get the word out to Nevada County’s very small businesses and entrepreneurs.
All eligible residents are encouraged to apply.
Source: Nevada County
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
‘Still highly recommended’: Nevada County health order requiring masks in public to lift Wednesday, become recommendation
Nevada County Deputy Public Health Officer Dr. Glennah Trochet said in an email Monday that the availability of vaccinations — “and the fact so many residents of Nevada County have taken advantage of the protection…