Nevada County to give over $100K in micro-business grants

Nevada County announced Monday that it will disburse $107,500 in relief funds to up to 43 micro-businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Micro-businesses in Nevada County may be eligible for $2,500 in grant funding. Applications will open at 9 a.m. Feb. 23 and close at 5 p.m. March 25.

The grant program is designed to provide relief to the community’s hardest-to-reach micro-businesses and entrepreneurs that face systemic barriers to accessing capital, such as businesses owned by women, minorities, veterans, individuals without documentation, individuals with limited English proficiency, and business owners located in low-wealth and rural communities.

Eligibility requirements include a physical Nevada County address, under $50,000 in 2019 revenue, fewer than five full-time employees, significant impacts due to the pandemic and not receiving funding through the California Relief Grant program.

Find a complete list of eligibility and application information, and frequently asked questions on Nevada County’s micro-business grants website — mynevadacounty.com/3481/Microbusiness-Grants .





The program is made possible by the California Office of the Small Business Advocate and the California Micro-business COVID-19 Relief Grant program that Nevada County applied to in November 2021. Nevada County plans to partner with the Sierra Business Council to administer an easy application process and responsive customer service to applicants.

Community-based organizations including the Economic Resource Council, Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, Nevada County Arts Council, Truckee Downtown Merchants Association, and the Grass Valley Downtown Association are helping to get the word out to Nevada County’s very small businesses and entrepreneurs.

All eligible residents are encouraged to apply.

Source: Nevada County