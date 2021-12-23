Nevada County to consider marketing contract

Local Freshies, a South Lake Tahoe-based internet marketing service, has been tapped for a leading role in marketing Nevada County.

Go Nevada County is the official guide to the area’s wilderness recreation, skiing, hospitality and festival events occurring year-round. Four qualified applicants submitted proposals for the 18-month, $75,000 contract, including The Union, which is the current contract holder.

The Union’s Go Nevada County contract was due to expire after previously being extended, said Taylor Wolfe, county public information officer.

“So, the county began a request for proposals process,” said Wolfe.

Supervisors must formally approve the contract. A vote is set for Jan. 11.





The requests for proposal were managed by Desiree Belding, director of the county Purchasing Department. Applications were due Nov. 24.

“We received four qualified applications,” Wolfe said. “And we recruited an evaluation panel with five community members and four county staff.”

Panel members met several times to assess and score the applications and interview the two finalists: The Union and Local Freshies.

“The evaluation panel unanimously supported Local Freshies,” said Wolfe. “It was owing to their experience creating and managing similar marketing campaigns throughout the Sierra Nevada region.”

Local Freshies launched in September 2014 with the intent of emerging as the go-to website for those in the Sierra Nevada and beyond, said Alex Silgalis, one of the site’s journalists.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com