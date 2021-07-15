Nevada County surpasses 100K doses

As of Thursday, 100,607 vaccine doses had been administered to Nevada County residents, according to the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.

County residents 50 to 64 years old kept the highest vaccination rate as of this week, according to data released by the state regarding age, gender, and vaccination status. In this age group, around 65.1% were fully vaccinated and 8.4% partially vaccinated, for a total of 73.5% having received at least one dose.

Residents 65 and older were 60.2% fully vaccinated and 10.5% partially vaccinated, for a total of 70.7% having received at least one dose, the second-highest rate among the age groups.

As of this week, the county’s largest age group by population, ranging from 18 to 49 years old, includes 52.2% who have received at least one dose. Currently eligible minors, those aged 12 to 17, include 42.2% who have received at least one dose.

As of this week, of Nevada County residents who have received at least one dose, 53.2% are listed as female and 46.6% as male. A similar proportion has been seen statewide, in which 52.4% have been listed as female and 47.2% as male.





Not everyone lists a gender in vaccination records.

IN COMPARISON

Nevada County residents have been vaccinated at a lower rate in every age group relative to neighboring Placer County, with the exception of 50 to 64, which in Nevada County has 73.5% receiving at least one dose and in Placer County has 69.9%.

In those 18 to 49 years old, 52.2% have received at least one dose in Nevada County, compared to 52.4% in Placer County.

Compared to Nevada County’s 42.2% rate of at least one dose for those 12 to 17, Placer County is at 43.3%.

The disparity is largest in the oldest age group. Compared to Nevada County’s 73.5% of residents aged 65 and older who have received at least one dose, around 82.7% of Placer County residents have.

Officials noted earlier this year that other counties’ increased receptiveness to the vaccine, in addition to the more direct access offered by the presence there of Multi-County Entities in health care systems, have contributed to differences between Nevada County’s vaccine progress and that of counties like Placer.

WHISPERING PINES CLINIC WINDING DOWN

Officials announced last month that the county would begin scaling back Public Health’s vaccine clinic hours at 1345 Whispering Pines Lane in Grass Valley in response to decreased use.

According to the county’s Director of Public Health Nursing, Cindy Wilson, the trend of declining uptake at the clinic has continued through the month.

The clinic was open Tuesday through Thursday this week, and will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday next week.

The following Monday and Tuesday (July 26 and 27) — also from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. — will be the clinic’s last days open.

The clinic has offered the Pfizer vaccine since opening, and currently also offers the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, with appointments available both through MyTurn and by walk-in.

Although full vaccination with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines involves a second dose, ideally following the first by three and four weeks, respectively, officials said earlier this month that people receiving a first dose at the Whispering Pines clinic would receive help getting a second dose elsewhere.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com