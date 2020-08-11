Nevada County supervisors vote down urgency COVID-19 ordinance

An urgency ordinance that would have made state and local COVID-19 orders enforceable by up to $8,000 in fines was defeated Tuesday.

The Board of Supervisors voted down the urgency ordinance after an initial vote to table it, brought by Supervisor Sue Hoek, did not pass. Supervisor Ed Scofield and Hoek voted against the ordinance. It required a four-fifths vote to pass.

“I’m very sorry and disappointed,” Board Chairwoman Heidi Hall said. “We will see where we will move forward from here.”

In an attempt to wrangle enough votes following the failed motion to table, supervisors amended the proposed ordinance by lowering and capping the fines and making explicit that the ordinance would not be used to enforce mask mandates for individuals.

Scofield said the county’s COVID-19 situation has not risen to the level that requires the urgency ordinance, suggesting a regular ordinance might be more appropriate.

“I would be open to it if we were put on the monitoring list,” Scofield said.

The county will continue to enforce COVID-19 orders with the process they already have in place, but the urgency ordinance would have given them the tools to more efficiently police events as well, Community Development Agency Director Sean Powers said.