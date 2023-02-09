Nevada County Supervisors Workshop 2023

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors are Hardy Bullock (from left), Lisa Swarthout, Ed Scofield, Sue Hoek, and Heidi Hall. They recently adopted their 2023 Board Objectives following a three day workshop held at the Gold Miners Inn.

 Courtesy Photo

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted their 2023 Board Objectives this week during their regularly scheduled meeting at the Rood Government Center.

The adoption followed a three-day workshop held Jan. 25, 26 and 27 at the Gold Miners Inn in downtown Grass Valley.