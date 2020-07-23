Nevada County supervisors to vote on penalties for COVID-19 order violations

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors is scheduled Tuesday to vote on an urgency ordinance that, if passed, could lead to a $10,000 maximum fine for a business failing to comply with a COVID-19 order.

Supervisors are scheduled to meet remotely at 9 a.m. Tuesday. They’re expected to vote on the urgency ordinance at their 1:30 p.m. session. A four-fifths’ vote is required for passage. If passed, it would become effective immediately. It wouldn’t be retroactive.

The county already has fines in place for businesses that continue to operate after their food permits have been revoked. Three businesses — Old Town Cafe, Sergio’s Caffe and Friar Tuck’s — currently face fines that double each day they continue to operate, officials have said.

The new penalties, if enacted, call for a $1,000 fine for the first violation of a COVID-19 order involving a business activity, $5,000 for a second violation within one year and $10,000 for additional violations within that same year.

Additionally, the county could suspend or revoke any permit it’s issued to the business after finding a COVID-19 order violation.

The county could place a lien on the property, if a business fails to pay the fine.

The new fines wouldn’t be applied in addition to those from a food permit revocation, officials said.