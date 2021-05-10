Nevada County supervisors to meet at fairgrounds

After months of hosting a limited audience in board chambers, or alternatively holding virtual only meetings, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

The reason for the 9 a.m. meeting start in the outdoor venue of the Pine Tree Stage, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley, allows much greater capacity. This location permits attendees to go without masks, said Supervisor Dan Miller, chairperson of the Board of Supervisors.

“It gives people the opportunity to look at us eyeball to eyeball,” said Miller. “In the chambers they had to wear masks. The fairgrounds accommodates those who choose to go without masks. The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) says you don’t need a mask outdoors, which I agree with.”

However, the afternoon session of the board will return to the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City. Re-convening at 1:30 p.m., supervisors will consider several items, including the Rincon del Rio development.

This development would provide 345 units of senior housing for those 55 and older on a 215-acre site, of which 167 acres are to remain as open space. The developed parcel includes walking trails, a community garden, aquatic fitness center and other recreational amenities. A tentative map will subdivide the development from four parcels to 102 single-family parcels.

The modified Rincon Project is located a quarter-mile east of Highway 49, at the end of Rincon Way.

