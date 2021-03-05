Nevada County supervisors to consider issuing call for more local control

Next week the Nevada County Board of Supervisors will consider actions that could have major impacts on housing and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supervisors at their 9 a.m. Tuesday meeting will vote on whether to purchase and renovate a 2-acre, $769,000 property on 13192 Brunswick Road in Grass Valley for diversion housing aimed at individuals “who experience high recidivism in jail due to mental illness or co-occurring disorders.”

The housing purchase item is scheduled for 10 a.m.

During their 1:30 p.m. afternoon session they will also consider a resolution calling for more clarity, resources, and local control from the state in their effort to reopen safely.

The resolution, brought by Chair Dan Miller and District 4 Supervisor Sue Hoek, doesn’t call for specific action like allowing businesses in the county to reopen, but instead affirms the board’s commitment to certain principles.

These include that the county is best served by responding to the pandemic locally, that clear guidance and sufficient resources are needed to reopen schools, that a predictable and transparent allocation of vaccines is needed, and that future federal relief should go straight to the county rather than through the state.

In an email newsletter Friday, Grass Valley Councilwoman Hilary Hodge urged people to write to their supervisors in opposition.

“While the title of the resolution has the word “safely” in it, the final sentence of the staff letter reveals this resolution for what it is: A Trojan Horse,” said Hodge, who ran unsuccessfully against Miller in 2018.

“This, at a time when COVID cases are increasing in our community. This is a dangerous move and will further put our community at risk.”

In the resolution, the board points to impacts on education, business, and mental health as concerns. The resolution comes as the county took a step backward in its case rate metrics this week, keeping it in the purple tier following weeks of steady improvement.

HOUSING

An unrelated housing-related item on Tuesday would use federal No Place Like Home funding to cover the costs to double the capacity of a county-owned housing facility in Nevada City.

If approved, Wallis Design would convert The Ranch House at 16782 Highway 49, currently used as a permanent housing facility for severely mentally ill adults, from a three-bedroom single-family residence into six one-bedroom apartments.

According to the staff report, the units would be 400 square feet each with Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant restrooms and an office for on-site case management.

Residency is aimed at chronically homeless individuals “with severe and persistent mental illness” who would receive wrap around supportive services with the goal of achieving housing stability.

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.