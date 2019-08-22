Nevada County supervisors to appoint Kit Elliott as county counsel

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors intends to appoint a new county counsel at its Tuesday meeting, officials said.

Supervisors have tapped Kit Elliott — currently county counsel with Mendocino County — to become the county’s top attorney, effective Nov. 1, a release states.

“County counsel plays an important role in local government as they are responsible for drafting and reviewing resolutions, ordinances and agreements,” CEO Alison Lehman said. “Ms. Elliot brings a skillset and experience that will serve our county and board well as we continue to make progress on community priorities.”

County counsel provides professional legal services and advice to supervisors, the County Executive Office, county departments, special districts, and commissions on civil and administrative legal matters. The position serves a term appointment by supervisors and works collaboratively with Lehman.