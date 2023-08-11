fire

Fire Chiefs from Rough and Ready Fire Protection District, Penn Valley Fire Department, Nevada County Consolidated Fire District along with County Supervisors and Directors from the fire districts’ boards gather in the chambers of the Eric Rood Administrative Building after the vote to reorganize the fire districts and support the Rough and Ready Fire Station with matching funds for the next two years.

 Photo courtesy Nevada County

Staff Writer

Nevada County Supervisors agreed in a unanimous vote, to support the reorganization of three fire districts surrounding during this week’s board meeting.

To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.