Staff Writer
Nevada County Supervisors agreed in a unanimous vote, to support the reorganization of three fire districts surrounding during this week’s board meeting.
The County will also provide gap funding in an amount not to exceed $1 million to operate Rough & Ready Fire Station #59 while the reorganization is under way, according to official reports.
The agreement was made after the many meetings and hours of work by a Fire Services Ad Hoc Committee that included fire chiefs and board members from Rough & Ready Fire Protection District, Penn Valley Fire Protection District, Nevada County Consolidated Fire District, Supervisors Sue Hoek and Lisa Swarthout, and SR Jones, Nevada County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo) executive officer.
“My thanks and admiration to the communities that came together and made this happen,” Hoek said. “I reached out to my county and said, ‘We need help.’”
Hoek referred to the 700 community parcels that before July 1 only had fire and emergency medical service two days a week in the Rough and Ready Fire Protection District (RaRFPD).
When the financial problems for RaRFPD became apparent, it was time to make things happen and the outcome is historic.
“When we first started [the response] was ‘Well the county doesn’t bail out special districts,’ Swarthout said.
“Where we started and where we came…I’m so proud of all of us for stepping up because it is our responsibility to help people and have fire services and EMS,” Swarthout said.
Chief Jason Robitaille, Nevada County Consolidated Fire, explained the remaining steps that will occur over the next two years including how the Auditor-Controller will review the monthly financial reports for operating Rough and Ready Fire Station #59 and the process of a municipal review to keep improving services and efficiency.
“It’s a report card for all the districts,” Robitaille said. “All the fire districts were in the process of a municipal service review which is due every five years…. Looking at our strengths and weaknesses…they set the benchmark.”
Understanding that the three districts were covering for the needs of the other made the consolidation realistic, according to Robitaille.
“Many will see this as a handout… We’re an investment, not a bill,” Robitaille said. “When you invest in us we want to give a good return on the investment.”
LAFCo President Josh Susman praised the consolidation effort in a letter to the Board of Supervisors.
“As we have seen this year, the financial state of several of our fire agencies is precarious,” Susman said. “The failure of even one agency would have serious and widespread impacts on public safety, given the coordinated response patterns of our emergency response providers.”
The firefighters are enthusiastic about the prospect of the combined district as well.
Clayton Thomas, president of the Nevada County Professional Firefighters union, said his members are 100 percent in favor of the consolidation because of the increased efficiencies.
He also praised all the involved agencies for working together.
“I’ve never seen the kind of movement, the kind of collaboration, the kind of relationships built and fostered in such a short amount of time,” Thomas said. “It is truly impressive.”