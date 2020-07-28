Nevada County supervisors postpone vote on business noncompliance ordinance
An urgency ordinance that would have fined businesses for noncompliance with state COVID-19 orders was pulled from Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors agenda.
Supervisor Dan Miller moved to remove the ordinance, saying it’s “not ready for prime time.”
The motion was seconded by Supervisor Sue Hoek, but was not voted on because, according to Nevada County Counsel Kit Ellliot, changes to the agenda can be approved by consensus without a vote.
Board Chairwoman Heidi Hall supported pulling the item citing the need for more public outreach. She said the ordinance would be brought back to the board, “after we‘ve done a good job correcting the misinformation.”
The board received more than 250 comments both in support of and opposed to the ordinance, Hall said.
The proposed ordinance, which would have fined businesses $1,000 for their first offense, sparked plans for protests outside the Eric Rood Administrative Center Tuesday.
Check back for more on this story.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User