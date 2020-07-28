Nevada County supervisors postpone vote on business noncompliance ordinance

An urgency ordinance that would have fined businesses for noncompliance with state COVID-19 orders was pulled from Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors agenda.

Supervisor Dan Miller moved to remove the ordinance, saying it’s “not ready for prime time.”

The motion was seconded by Supervisor Sue Hoek, but was not voted on because, according to Nevada County Counsel Kit Ellliot, changes to the agenda can be approved by consensus without a vote.

Board Chairwoman Heidi Hall supported pulling the item citing the need for more public outreach. She said the ordinance would be brought back to the board, “after we‘ve done a good job correcting the misinformation.”

The board received more than 250 comments both in support of and opposed to the ordinance, Hall said.

The proposed ordinance, which would have fined businesses $1,000 for their first offense, sparked plans for protests outside the Eric Rood Administrative Center Tuesday.

Check back for more on this story.